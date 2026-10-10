Authorities detain hundreds Cockroach Janta Party volunteers at Chhatrasal Stadium
India
On Saturday, authorities rounded up hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteers from across Delhi and brought them by bus to Chhatrasal Stadium.
Once inside, people said they were left waiting around with no official process kicking off right away.
Security restricts movement, Vijay Mallangi defiant
Security teams kept a close watch inside the stadium, making sure no one could move around freely or gather in groups.
No physical beatings were reported. Still, Vijay Mallangi, one of those held, made it clear he was not backing down: he said efforts to silence them would not work.
The crowd kept raising slogans now and then, showing they were not losing their spirit despite all the restrictions.