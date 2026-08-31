Authorities recover 13 bodies from Gandak river amid Nepal flooding
India
Over the past three days, 13 bodies have been found in Uttar Pradesh's Gandak River: four in Maharajganj (right on the Nepal border) and nine in Kushinagar.
Local police and disaster response teams handled the search, as heavy flooding from Nepal spilled over into India.
Bodies at district mortuaries awaiting identification
The bodies are now at district mortuaries, waiting to be identified. Indian and Nepali officials are teaming up to reach families and figure out who these people were.
With rivers swollen after heavy rainfall in Nepal, villagers near the Gandak barrage are worried about more flooding, and four workers from Kushinagar who went to work in Nepal have been missing since August 26.