Authorities review TCS Nashik sexual harassment compliance, company says compliant

TCS Nashik accusation sparks complaints, arrests

The case started when a female employee accused a colleague of sexual exploitation and religious pressure, which led to eight more people sharing similar experiences.

Police got involved, and so far six employees have been arrested, with nine FIRs filed for harassment and human resources neglect.

Industry group NASSCOM called these "isolated in nature," while Infosys also spoke up online to stress its zero-tolerance approach to workplace harassment.