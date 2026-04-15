Authorities review TCS Nashik sexual harassment compliance, company says compliant
A sexual harassment probe is under way at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik after several employees came forward with serious allegations.
The district administration is checking if TCS followed proper anti-harassment rules, though the company says its internal committee was compliant and had not received complaints recently.
TCS Nashik accusation sparks complaints, arrests
The case started when a female employee accused a colleague of sexual exploitation and religious pressure, which led to eight more people sharing similar experiences.
Police got involved, and so far six employees have been arrested, with nine FIRs filed for harassment and human resources neglect.
Industry group NASSCOM called these "isolated in nature," while Infosys also spoke up online to stress its zero-tolerance approach to workplace harassment.