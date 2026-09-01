Mumbai's auto and taxi fares hiked: Check new rates
What's the story
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has witnessed a hike in auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares. The fare for autos has been increased by ₹1 while that for taxis has been raised by ₹2. The new minimum fares are now ₹27 for the first 1.5km ride in an auto and ₹33 for a taxi ride over the same distance.
Fuel impact
MGL raises CNG prices to ₹88 per kg
The fare hike comes on the heels of a ₹2 per kg increase in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).
The new rate is now ₹88 per kg in the MMR.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) approved this fare revision based on a formula devised by a four-member panel.
Fare details
Revised fare for taxis
After the first 1.5km, the revised fare for taxis is now ₹21.90 per km, up from the previous rate of ₹20.66.
Similarly, the fare for auto-rickshaws has been increased to ₹18.22 per km from ₹17.14 earlier.
This is the first fare revision in 18 months since the last hike was implemented on February 1, 2025.
Adjustment period
Drivers given 3 months to calibrate electronic fare meters
There are over 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and more than 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis in the MMR, most of which run on CNG.
Drivers have been given three months till November-end to either calibrate their electronic fare meters or display an RTO-approved fare table for the revised rates.
If they fail to do so within this period, penalties will be imposed on them.