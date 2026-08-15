Auto-rickshaw collides head-on with container truck in Latehar, 7 dead
India
Seven people lost their lives on Saturday when an auto-rickshaw and a container truck collided head-on in Jharkhand's Latehar district.
The accident happened near Derh Tangwa Ghat under Chandwa police station, reportedly trapping some passengers under the truck.
Police investigate crash after rescue
Locals quickly called for help, and rescue teams, led by Chandwa police station in-charge Manoranjan Prasad Singh, worked with villagers to pull out those trapped and rush the injured to nearby hospitals.
Police confirmed seven deaths at the scene and are now investigating what caused the crash.
Traffic was briefly disrupted as officials cleared the road.