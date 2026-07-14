Nitin Gadkari says average car owner can't check mileage accurately
What's the story
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the average car owner cannot accurately measure their vehicle's fuel efficiency on their own. He was responding to a journalist who claimed her car's mileage had dropped after switching to E20 petrol, which is mandated by the government. The journalist said her car, purchased in 2023, had a mileage fall from 11km/liter to 7km/liter with E20 petrol.
Testing equipment
How journalist arrived at mileage figure: Gadkari
Gadkari questioned how the journalist arrived at the mileage figure and reiterated that accurate fuel-efficiency readings can only be obtained through manufacturer-authorized testing equipment.
He said, "You and I can't check the mileage. A car's mileage can only be checked using a company-authorized dealer's machine."
This statement comes after the Centre admitted that E20 petrol could reduce fuel economy by 3-5% in some vehicles.
Fuel impact
E20 petrol may reduce fuel efficiency
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently released a document addressing criticism of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.
The document acknowledged that E20 petrol may reduce fuel efficiency in some vehicles, but argued that mileage is just one parameter to consider.
Despite this admission, the Centre has mandated nationwide sale of E20 petrol from April 1 as part of its plan to increase ethanol blending, reduce dependence on imported crude oil, and cut emissions.
Rollout resistance
Car owners report reduced mileage
The rollout of E20 petrol has faced opposition from motorists and concerns from the automobile industry.
Car owners have reported reduced mileage, while some manufacturers have questioned the fuel's performance in older vehicles.
Modern cars calculate fuel economy using data such as fuel injected into the engine and distance traveled.
Dashboard readings are estimates but usually within 2-5% of manual calculations over a full tank.
Diagnostic tools
Manufacturer's diagnostic tool measures more than just fuel economy
A manufacturer's diagnostic tool measures more than just fuel economy. It reads detailed data from the engine control unit (ECU) and checks components such as fuel injectors, airflow sensors, and oxygen sensors.
However, due to factors like traffic and driving style, it doesn't directly measure real-world mileage under every driving condition.
In practice, a vehicle's onboard display provides a useful estimate while dealer diagnostic equipment identifies mechanical or electronic issues affecting efficiency.