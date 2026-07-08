The incident took place on Tuesday night

Major accident averted as 2 flights come face-to-face in Mumbai

By Chanshimla Varah 10:03 am Jul 08, 202610:03 am

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A major aviation disaster was narrowly avoided at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday night. An Air India flight, which was preparing to take off, and an Air India Express plane that had just landed were both on the same runway, per PTI. The incident took place around 10:00pm when air traffic control (ATC) intervened and aborted the take-off of the Delhi-bound Air India flight.