'Every sector must be prepared': Aviation minister amid Iran war 

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has said that India should remain alert due to the escalating tensions in West Asia. Speaking to reporters in Ranchi, he said that while the situation isn't alarming for India at the moment, it is important to stay vigilant. He said the government and major sectors, including aviation, are evaluating possible impacts of this geopolitical crisis and preparing response strategies accordingly.

Minister 'Every sector must evaluate possible consequences' "Every sector, including civil aviation, must evaluate possible consequences and develop short-term, medium-term and long-term plans," he said. Addressing concerns over airfares amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the government has taken steps to avoid extra burden on passengers. He said aviation turbine fuel prices and airport landing and parking charges have been reduced to keep fares stable and help airlines. He also mentioned the Delhi government's recent decision to cut value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel from 25% to 7%.

Airport developments UDAN 2 to be launched soon During his visit to Ranchi, Naidu announced several passenger-friendly initiatives at the local airport. He said the revamped regional connectivity program, UDAN 2, will be launched soon with an estimated budget of around ₹29,000 crore. The scheme aims to develop 100 new airports and 200 helipads in the next decade.

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