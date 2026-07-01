Avinash Shukla allegedly hid Ram Mandir donations and blocked CCTV
The Ram Mandir donation theft probe just got interesting: one of the arrested accused, Avinash Shukla, allegedly admitted to hiding stolen cash in restrooms to dodge closed-circuit television cameras, according to police sources.
He also shared that his team blocked camera views during donation counting so they could sneak money out without getting caught.
Eight arrested including 6 SBI hires
So far, eight people have been arrested, including six staff members from a Varanasi security agency hired by the State Bank of India.
Investigators are now looking into whether the biggest thefts happened during the busy Kumbh Mela season and are checking if any temple insiders were involved.
The SIT has 15 more days to wrap up its investigation, and the temple trust meets on July 6 to discuss what's next.