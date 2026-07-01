Avinash Shukla allegedly hid Ram Mandir donations and blocked CCTV

Eight arrested including 6 SBI hires

So far, eight people have been arrested, including six staff members from a Varanasi security agency hired by the State Bank of India.

Investigators are now looking into whether the biggest thefts happened during the busy Kumbh Mela season and are checking if any temple insiders were involved.

The SIT has 15 more days to wrap up its investigation, and the temple trust meets on July 6 to discuss what's next.