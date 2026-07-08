Avinash Shukla named main suspect in Ayodhya Ram temple thefts

Police find ₹20L at Shukla home

When police searched Shukla's home, they found over ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewelry, and a temple donation box.

His bank records showed way more money than his ₹15,000 monthly salary could explain.

The SIT says weak security, such as poor CCTV monitoring and loose controls on donations, made these thefts possible.

They are now re-auditing five years of temple accounts and pushing for tighter oversight at the temple.