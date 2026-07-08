Avinash Shukla named main suspect in Ayodhya Ram temple thefts
Ayodhya's Ram Temple saw nearly 70 cases of donation theft over 40 days, and now the SIT has named Avinash Shukla, the man who was supposed to count the offerings, as the main suspect.
CCTV footage allegedly showed him pocketing cash, often with help from five others.
Eight people have been arrested so far.
Police find ₹20L at Shukla home
When police searched Shukla's home, they found over ₹20 lakh in cash, foreign currency, gold and silver jewelry, and a temple donation box.
His bank records showed way more money than his ₹15,000 monthly salary could explain.
The SIT says weak security, such as poor CCTV monitoring and loose controls on donations, made these thefts possible.
They are now re-auditing five years of temple accounts and pushing for tighter oversight at the temple.