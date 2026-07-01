Avinash Shukla told police Ayodhya Ram temple theft involved insiders
Turns out the big donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple wasn't just a random heist: Avinash Shukla, one of the accused, told police it was all carefully planned.
He explained that temple staff and bank insiders helped them get into the donation counting room, and they used their knowledge of where CCTV cameras were to dodge security.
The stolen cash was even hidden in bathrooms before being smuggled out.
Temple trust recovered 58L, SIT formed
The Trust recovered ₹58 lakh from Shukla's house on June 5, even before an official complaint was made. More money came back through bank transfers a few days later.
With so many questions about how this could happen, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
The case has put serious pressure on temple trustee Anil Mishra and trust general secretary Champat Rai, who both resigned last week, as the investigation digs deeper into what really went down.