Avinash Shukla told police Ayodhya Ram temple theft involved insiders

Temple trust recovered 58L, SIT formed

The Trust recovered ₹58 lakh from Shukla's house on June 5, even before an official complaint was made. More money came back through bank transfers a few days later.

With so many questions about how this could happen, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The case has put serious pressure on temple trustee Anil Mishra and trust general secretary Champat Rai, who both resigned last week, as the investigation digs deeper into what really went down.