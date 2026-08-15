Avishag Hefer, Israel deputy consul general, joins #HarGharTiranga at CSMT
India
Avishag Hefer, Israel's Deputy Consul General in Mumbai, jumped into India's 79th Independence Day (August 15, 2026) celebrations by handing out tricolor flags to commuters at the historic CSMT station.
Her cheerful gesture was part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign and even got a shoutout on Israel in Mumbai's official X profile.
Event marks 150 years 'Vande Mataram'
Hefer said she was "happy to spend the second Independence Day" celebrating, soaking up Mumbai's energy.
The event also marked 150 years of Vande Mataram and focused on Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047, highlighting young people powering India's future.