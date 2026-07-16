Avoid deploying seafarers on ships that will cross Hormuz: Centre
What's the story
India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised ship owners, managers, and recruitment agencies to refrain from deploying Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. "In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels...the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures," it said. The DGMA said the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers is its top priority.
Security measures
Masters of vessels in region asked to keep watch
The advisory comes after a spate of attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT.
There should be "heightened security vigilance in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters," it said, advising masters of vessels in the region to keep a close watch on navigational warnings and security advisories.
They should implement all applicable security measures as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, it added.
Twitter Post
Read advisory here
Advisory for Indian Maritime Stakeholders— Directorate General of Shipping, Govt. of India (@dgshipping_IN) July 15, 2026
In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies to avoid… pic.twitter.com/s8XgKI1ifn
Regional response
Philippines had issued similar advisory earlier
India's decision mirrors an earlier move by the Philippines, which had asked agencies to stop deploying its nationals to the Persian Gulf due to security concerns.
According to an estimate from BIMCO, a trade association, and the International Chamber of Shipping, India has around 310,000 seafarers on merchant ships, making it the world's second-largest supplier of sailors.