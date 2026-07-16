Avoid deploying seafarers on ships that will cross Hormuz: Centre 

The advisory comes after a spate of attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT.

There should be "heightened security vigilance in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters," it said, advising masters of vessels in the region to keep a close watch on navigational warnings and security advisories.

They should implement all applicable security measures as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, it added.