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Home / News / India News / Avoid deploying seafarers on ships that will cross Hormuz: Centre 
Avoid deploying seafarers on ships that will cross Hormuz: Centre 
The advisory comes after a spate of attacks

Avoid deploying seafarers on ships that will cross Hormuz: Centre 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 16, 2026
12:58 pm
What's the story

India's Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has advised ship owners, managers, and recruitment agencies to refrain from deploying Indian seafarers on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. "In view of the heightened security situation in the Persian Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels...the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures," it said. The DGMA said the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers is its top priority.

Security measures

Masters of vessels in region asked to keep watch

The advisory comes after a spate of attacks on merchant vessels, including Mombasa B, Al Bahyah, GFS Galaxy, MT WEDYAN, and AL REKAYYAT.

There should be "heightened security vigilance in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters," it said, advising masters of vessels in the region to keep a close watch on navigational warnings and security advisories.

They should implement all applicable security measures as per the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, it added.

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Read advisory here

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Regional response

Philippines had issued similar advisory earlier

India's decision mirrors an earlier move by the Philippines, which had asked agencies to stop deploying its nationals to the Persian Gulf due to security concerns.

According to an estimate from BIMCO, a trade association, and the International Chamber of Shipping, India has around 310,000 seafarers on merchant ships, making it the world's second-largest supplier of sailors.

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