Ayodhya police arrest 8 over Ram Mandir donation theft

Investigators recover ₹89L, SBI staff implicated

Investigators, with help from the Income Tax Department, found that the trust had recovered ₹89 lakh in cash (some hidden at a yoga center) and discovered that some State Bank of India employees who counted temple donations were involved too.

One suspect, Tinnu Yadav, a former driver for a Temple Trust official, even got access to the counting room.

Now, police are bringing in the Enforcement Directorate to dig deeper into where all the stolen money went.