Ayodhya police arrest 8 over Ram Mandir donation theft
Ayodhya police just uncovered a big donation theft at the Ram Mandir during the 2025 Kumbh Mela, when donations were pouring in.
Eight people, including brothers-in-law Lavkush and Anukalp Mishra, were arrested for stealing large sums and using that money to buy more than six properties.
Investigators recover ₹89L, SBI staff implicated
Investigators, with help from the Income Tax Department, found that the trust had recovered ₹89 lakh in cash (some hidden at a yoga center) and discovered that some State Bank of India employees who counted temple donations were involved too.
One suspect, Tinnu Yadav, a former driver for a Temple Trust official, even got access to the counting room.
Now, police are bringing in the Enforcement Directorate to dig deeper into where all the stolen money went.