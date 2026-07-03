Ayodhya police trace stolen Ram Mandir donations split among 8
India
Ayodhya police have made real progress in cracking the Ram Mandir donation theft.
During questioning, accused Avinash Shukla showed officers where stolen cash was split among eight suspects, including Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra.
The team also seized a Maruti Brezza SUV that was reportedly bought with the embezzled money.
Ram Mandir 8 arrested 78L seized
Eight people tied to the temple's donation collection have been arrested. Police managed to recover nearly ₹78 lakh in cash, plus gold, silver, and foreign currency.
The investigation is ongoing, as the total alleged embezzlement involves donations worth ₹200 crore and other valuable offerings.