Next Article
Ayodhya prepares for grand flag hoisting at Ram temple
Ayodhya's Ram Temple is gearing up for a major flag-hoisting ceremony, planned for either November 16 or 25.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has picked these dates, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest as a special flag goes up on the temple's 161-foot spire.
Event will have cultural performances, rituals
Preparations are in full swing, with the city arranging stays for thousands of guests from India and abroad—including saints and dignitaries.
The event will feature Vedic chants, music, rituals, plus cultural performances like Ram Katha and shows by well-known artists.
This marks another big moment after the consecration of deity Ram Lalla at the temple.