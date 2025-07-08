Heroic dog saves 67 lives in Himachal landslide India Jul 08, 2025

A dog's non-stop barking in Siyathi village, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, turned out to be a lifesaver.

On June 30, the alert pup warned local resident Narendra just before a massive landslide hit.

Acting fast after spotting cracks and water seeping in, Narendra got his neighbors out in time—helping 67 people escape as most homes were buried by mud.