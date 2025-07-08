Heroic dog saves 67 lives in Himachal landslide
A dog's non-stop barking in Siyathi village, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, turned out to be a lifesaver.
On June 30, the alert pup warned local resident Narendra just before a massive landslide hit.
Acting fast after spotting cracks and water seeping in, Narendra got his neighbors out in time—helping 67 people escape as most homes were buried by mud.
Alertness amid chaos
This isn't just a story about a smart dog—it's about how quick action can save lives.
The incident happened while Himachal Pradesh is dealing with nonstop rain, flash floods, and landslides that have already killed at least 78 people since June 20.
More rains predicted in HP
With heavy rain still forecasted and over ₹700 crore in damages so far, authorities are on high alert.
The state remains vulnerable to more floods and landslides as the monsoon continues.