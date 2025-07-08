Himachal landslide: Death toll and damages escalate

Rescue teams are working around the clock

Beyond the tragic loss of life, over 128 people have been injured and homes worth more than ₹692 crore damaged.

Rescue teams—including NDRF, SDRF, Army, and police—are working around the clock with drones and sniffer dogs to find missing people.

Water supply projects are disrupted in many areas, and yellow alerts for heavy rain remain in place this week.

If you're in or near these regions—or know someone who is—stay cautious and keep an eye on updates.