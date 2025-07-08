Key operative of Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab
Punjab Police have caught Himanshu Sood, a key player from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly planning targeted killings on instructions from Namit Sharma—Bishnoi's close aide based out of Dubai.
During the arrest, officers found two pistols (one .30 bore PX3 Pistol with 04 live cartridges and one .32 Pistol with 3 live cartridges).
Sood assigned hits in MP and Kapurthala
Sood and his group were behind a recent shooting at a hotelier in Haridwar and had been assigned two more hits in Madhya Pradesh and Kapurthala.
His arrest followed a well-coordinated operation by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team using both tech and on-ground tips.
An FIR is filed, investigations are ongoing, and police say this is a big step in tackling organized crime with international links.