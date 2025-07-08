Kolkata man sentenced to death for brutal murder India Jul 08, 2025

A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Sen, a rickshaw puller, to death for the 2015 murders of retired professors Pran Gobinda Das and Renuka Das.

Sen, who was trusted by the couple and often ran errands for them, attacked them at their Chitpur home over several hours.

The assault caused fatal head injuries and severe facial injuries.

After killing them, he stole gold jewelry and cash from their house.