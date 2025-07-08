Kolkata man sentenced to death for brutal murder
A Kolkata court has sentenced Sanjay Sen, a rickshaw puller, to death for the 2015 murders of retired professors Pran Gobinda Das and Renuka Das.
Sen, who was trusted by the couple and often ran errands for them, attacked them at their Chitpur home over several hours.
The assault caused fatal head injuries and severe facial injuries.
After killing them, he stole gold jewelry and cash from their house.
Judge says 'calculated betrayal of trust' while sentencing Sen
The court described Sen's actions as a "calculated betrayal of trust" and highlighted the extreme violence against vulnerable elderly victims.
Judge Anirban Das noted that the attack went far beyond robbery, showing cold-blooded planning.
Sen was convicted under charges of murder and robbery; he received the death penalty for murder.
The judge said this punishment was needed to uphold justice and send a strong message about protecting society's values.