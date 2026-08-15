Ayodhya priests adopt light yellow silk dhotis and uttariyas

The color was chosen because it's believed to be Lord Ram's favorite, and silk stands for purity.

The committee said the uniform attire would bring greater discipline, uniformity and religious dignity to the worship and service of Ram Lalla.

There are also new grooming rules: priests must either follow the Panchkesh tradition or stay clean-shaven, with a Ramanandi tilak now required for everyone.

The goal? To keep things respectful and consistent during worship at the temple.