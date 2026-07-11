Ayodhya Ram Mandir tightens donation rules after embezzlement arrests
After reports of embezzlement, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has rolled out tough new rules for counting donations.
Staff now face multiple security checks and cellphone bans, and the trust is preparing to introduce QR code identity cards as an additional security measure.
Eight people have already been arrested for allegedly siphoning off offerings, and the trust is adding digital tracking to keep things transparent.
Majority of Ram Mandir counters quit
The changes aren't easy: counters must work barefoot, go through several friskings, and handle long single shifts without any extra pay.
Unsurprisingly, more than half the team has quit under the pressure.
To tighten things further, the trust is bringing in uniforms and digital entry-exit logs while investigations into missing money continue.