Ayodhya Ram Mandir tightens donation rules after embezzlement arrests India Jul 11, 2026

After reports of embezzlement, Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has rolled out tough new rules for counting donations.

Staff now face multiple security checks and cellphone bans, and the trust is preparing to introduce QR code identity cards as an additional security measure.

Eight people have already been arrested for allegedly siphoning off offerings, and the trust is adding digital tracking to keep things transparent.