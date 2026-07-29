Ayodhya Ram temple 81L returned, trustees resign, trust seeks probe
India
Big news from Ayodhya: ₹81 lakh that went missing from the Ram Temple's donation funds has been returned after the accused were caught on CCTV and confessed.
Following this, two top Trust members resigned, and the trust called for an independent investigation.
SC seeks forensic auditor in Ayodhya
Acting on the trust's request, Uttar Pradesh set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig deeper.
The SIT has already filed its status report, and the Supreme Court has asked the government to include a forensic auditor for extra scrutiny.
Meanwhile, the Trust held an emergency meeting to tighten donation rules and update its policies so this doesn't happen again.