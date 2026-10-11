Ayodhya Ram temple earns top FSSAI Ati Vishisht safety rating
India
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya just scored the highest Ati Vishisht rating from FSSAI for its safe prasad.
Out of 114 points, the temple racked up 103 as part of the BHOG program, showing real dedication to food hygiene during prasad prep.
Ayodhya temples clear 47 safety criteria
Five more Ayodhya temples, including Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan, also got certified after a detailed check on 47 food safety criteria.
The certification lasts two years and includes regular inspections.
Trust general secretary Govind Dev Giri from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust said keeping prasad pure is a top priority, as food offered at a temple carries religious and cultural significance.