Ayodhya Ram temple introduces police and private guards for counting

Every employee is frisked before leaving the counting room: no personal items allowed.

More than six security staff monitor each session, and around 23 employees handle donations.

After each count, the room is sealed to stop any tampering.

The crackdown follows an investigation that uncovered 70 cases of embezzlement and led to eight arrests.

With political parties calling for a Supreme Court-monitored probe, there's a real push to restore trust in how donations are handled at this important site.