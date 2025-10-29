Ayodhya Ram temple ready for visitors; opening on November 25 India Oct 29, 2025

The iconic Ram temple complex in Ayodhya is now finished, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The site includes the main temple for Lord Ram, six more temples, and seven mandapas honoring sages.

All visitor areas—like pathways and lighting—are ready to go. Some behind-the-scenes work (like boundary walls) is still ongoing but won't affect visitors.