Next Article
Ayodhya Ram temple ready for visitors; opening on November 25
India
The iconic Ram temple complex in Ayodhya is now finished, according to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The site includes the main temple for Lord Ram, six more temples, and seven mandapas honoring sages.
All visitor areas—like pathways and lighting—are ready to go. Some behind-the-scenes work (like boundary walls) is still ongoing but won't affect visitors.
PM Modi to attend flag-hoisting ceremony
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Ayodhya on November 25 for a special flag-hoisting event.
Security teams are prepping to keep things safe for everyone attending.
Just as a reminder: the idol of Lord Ram was consecrated on January 22, 2024, with PM Modi also present.
UP CM calls it result of unwavering faith
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the temple's completion a result of unwavering faith.