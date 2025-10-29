No extension of bail for rapist-fugitive Asaram Bapu
The Rajasthan High Court has turned down Asaram Bapu's request to extend his interim bail.
Asaram, convicted in 2018 for raping a minor at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013, was granted interim medical bail on January 7, 2024, and remained out on bail until August 2024.
But after a recent medical report said he's clinically stable, the court decided there was no reason for him to stay out of jail.
Both courts have denied his release
Even though his lawyers argued that Asaram's health had worsened, the court wasn't convinced and sent him back to Jodhpur Central Jail on August 27, 2025.
Earlier, he'd also received brief interim bail from the Gujarat High Court for another case.
Despite repeated attempts for release on health grounds, both courts have said no—pointing to medical reports showing he's stable.
Asaram is still serving a life sentence and facing more legal battles ahead.