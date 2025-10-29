No extension of bail for rapist-fugitive Asaram Bapu India Oct 29, 2025

The Rajasthan High Court has turned down Asaram Bapu's request to extend his interim bail.

Asaram, convicted in 2018 for raping a minor at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013, was granted interim medical bail on January 7, 2024, and remained out on bail until August 2024.

But after a recent medical report said he's clinically stable, the court decided there was no reason for him to stay out of jail.