Navi Mumbai airport gets CISF security boost ahead of launch

NMIA isn't your average airport—it's packed with smart tech like AI-powered cameras, biometric checks, and Digi Yatra contactless entry. The CISF will be working alongside local authorities to keep things safe, especially since the airport sits close to busy city and industrial zones. Think multi-layered security from the fence right up to the terminals.

Here's what to expect at launch

At launch, NMIA will run with one runway and one terminal, handling about 10-12 flights per hour and aiming for up to 20 million passengers a year.

Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air will be first on deck; international airlines are expected soon after night flight approvals come through.

And if you're planning ahead—the second terminal should be ready by 2029.