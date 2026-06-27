Ayodhya Ram temple trust officials Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign
India
Big update from Ayodhya: The Ram Temple Trust has officially said goodbye to its General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both stepping down as a donation scam investigation unfolds.
The trust says it regrets the situation but wants everyone to know that all silver bricks, ornaments, and other offerings are safe and fully accounted for.
Ram Temple Trust probe: 8 arrested
After a government-backed probe, eight people have already been arrested, and cash linked to the alleged scam has reportedly been seized.
The trust has filed an FIR and promises tough action against anyone found guilty.
The trust is also planning new safeguards so this does not happen again, while asking people not to believe rumors or misinformation about the temple's donations.