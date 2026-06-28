Ayodhya seers demand bureaucrats leave trust after donation misuse arrests

Ayodhya trust to decide resignations

Seers like Mithilesh Nandini Sharan have asked Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to let only religious representatives manage the trust, saying this could help prevent future misuse of funds.

While some, like Mahant Dharam Das, feel seers should handle temple affairs, others (such as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya) have stood by Champat Rai, noting previous investigations cleared him.

The trust plans to decide on the resignations at its next meeting and has assured devotees that a full inquiry is underway.