Ayodhya seers demand bureaucrats leave trust after donation misuse arrests
Ayodhya's top seers are calling for bureaucrats not to be involved in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after eight people were arrested for allegedly misusing temple donations.
Following these arrests, General Secretary Champat Rai and Member Anil Mishra resigned on June 27, with the trust promising a fair investigation to win back public trust.
Ayodhya trust to decide resignations
Seers like Mithilesh Nandini Sharan have asked Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to let only religious representatives manage the trust, saying this could help prevent future misuse of funds.
While some, like Mahant Dharam Das, feel seers should handle temple affairs, others (such as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya) have stood by Champat Rai, noting previous investigations cleared him.
The trust plans to decide on the resignations at its next meeting and has assured devotees that a full inquiry is underway.