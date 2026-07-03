Ayodhya SIT reopens 5 year probe into Janmabhoomi Trust finances

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign

Eight people have already been arrested. One of them handled donations directly.

Trust leaders Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were questioned and have since resigned; their official status will be decided on July 6, 2026.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad is asking everyone to stay calm and trust that legal steps are being taken to sort things out.