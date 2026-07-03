Ayodhya SIT reopens 5 year probe into Janmabhoomi Trust finances
Big news from Ayodhya: a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is taking another look at the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, covering the last five years.
This comes after early checks found some suspicious gaps in spending and donations, including jewelry, gold, and silver.
The investigation kicked off July 3, 2026, and the SIT includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign
Eight people have already been arrested. One of them handled donations directly.
Trust leaders Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were questioned and have since resigned; their official status will be decided on July 6, 2026.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad is asking everyone to stay calm and trust that legal steps are being taken to sort things out.