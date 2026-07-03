Ayodhya trust to issue show cause notices over donation embezzlement
India
Big news from Ayodhya: two top officials of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, are set to face show-cause notices over claims of embezzling temple donations.
The trust wants them to explain themselves in writing and in person before deciding on any next steps.
SIT questions staff, seizes assets
After an FIR named eight suspects last week, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging deeper.
They have questioned temple staff and bank employees, seized audit documents, and even recovered stolen cash, gold, silver, and foreign currency.
The SIT is also checking CCTV footage to connect the dots, so this probe looks far from over.