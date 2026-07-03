Ayodhya trust to meet July 6 amid donation theft probe

Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resignations

The main focus will be discussing the resignations of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra (both played major roles in running the temple and reportedly knew the eight accused in the case).

Removing a trustee isn't easy; it needs a two-thirds majority since trustees are usually lifetime members.

Meanwhile, Rai has been keeping to himself at the temple as everyone waits to see what his resignation means for the ongoing investigation.