Ayodhya trust to meet July 6 amid donation theft probe
Big news from Ayodhya: the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to meet on July 6 after allegations surfaced about donation theft at the temple.
This follows an FIR filed in late June, which led to arrests and the resignations of two top Trust members, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra.
Senior RSS leaders have already arrived, but it's still unclear if this will be an official Trust meeting.
Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resignations
The main focus will be discussing the resignations of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra (both played major roles in running the temple and reportedly knew the eight accused in the case).
Removing a trustee isn't easy; it needs a two-thirds majority since trustees are usually lifetime members.
Meanwhile, Rai has been keeping to himself at the temple as everyone waits to see what his resignation means for the ongoing investigation.