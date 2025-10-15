Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025: Drones, lasers, and millions of diyas await India Oct 15, 2025

Ayodhya is taking its Deepotsav celebrations to the next level this year.

From October 18-20, 2025, over 1,100 Indian-made drones will light up the night sky, forming epic Ramayana scenes like "Jai Shri Ram," Hanuman flying with the Sanjeevani mountain, and Ram Setu.

The show gets even cooler with 3-D holographic lasers and music, while more than 2.6 million earthen lamps will glow across 56 ghats of the Saryu River, with Ram Ki Paidi as the centerpiece.