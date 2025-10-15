Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2025: Drones, lasers, and millions of diyas await
Ayodhya is taking its Deepotsav celebrations to the next level this year.
From October 18-20, 2025, over 1,100 Indian-made drones will light up the night sky, forming epic Ramayana scenes like "Jai Shri Ram," Hanuman flying with the Sanjeevani mountain, and Ram Setu.
The show gets even cooler with 3-D holographic lasers and music, while more than 2.6 million earthen lamps will glow across 56 ghats of the Saryu River, with Ram Ki Paidi as the centerpiece.
Aiming for a Guinness World Record
This isn't just a festival—it's a record attempt! Deepotsav 2025 aims to break the Guinness World Record for most diyas lit at once on the Saryu River.
Plus, there'll be eco-friendly fireworks and cultural performances.
If you're into big visuals and a blend of tradition with cutting-edge tech, this is definitely one to watch.