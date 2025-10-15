Next Article
India moves up to 77th spot in Henley Passport Index
Good news for travelers—India's passport now ranks 77th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index.
This upgrade means you can visit 58-59 countries without needing a visa in advance, thanks to visa-free, visa-on-arrival, or e-visa options.
So, planning spontaneous trips abroad just got a little easier.
Indian passport holders can now travel to these countries easily
Indian travelers now have smoother access to places like Bhutan, Thailand, Kenya, Madagascar, Fiji, and even Barbados. It's a boost for both travel plans and global connections.
That said, many high-income countries still require strict paperwork and have short stay limits, so some destinations will still need extra prep.