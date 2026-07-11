Ayodhya's Ram temple trust seeks 1st full time CEO

Graduation 20 years admin/finance Hindu required

You'll need a graduation degree plus 20 years' experience in administration or finance (bonus points if you've worked with temples before), and you must be Hindu.

The job is based in Ayodhya for three years.

A selection panel (featuring retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust chairman Suresh Haware) will review applications and interview candidates.

Applications will be accepted via an official email address soon to be announced by the trust.