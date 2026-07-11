Ayodhya's Ram temple trust seeks 1st full time CEO
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, is on the lookout for its first full-time CEO.
With temple operations expanding, they need someone experienced to take charge.
Applications are open until July 18.
Graduation 20 years admin/finance Hindu required
You'll need a graduation degree plus 20 years' experience in administration or finance (bonus points if you've worked with temples before), and you must be Hindu.
The job is based in Ayodhya for three years.
A selection panel (featuring retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lt. Gen. Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust chairman Suresh Haware) will review applications and interview candidates.
Applications will be accepted via an official email address soon to be announced by the trust.