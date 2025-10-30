Ayurveda now part of NCERT science textbooks for classes 6-8
NCERT has updated the science textbooks for classes 6-8, adding chapters on Ayurveda as part of the National Education Policy's push to highlight Indian knowledge systems.
The goal? To help students learn about holistic health and see how traditional ideas connect with modern science.
New chapter in class 8
Class 8 now features "Ayurveda: Balance of Body, Mind, and Environment," covering daily routines (Dinacharya), seasonal habits (Ritucharya), mindfulness, and healthy eating.
The content is designed to be easy to understand while encouraging respect for India's scientific roots.
Higher education modules on the way
The University Grants Commission and Ministry of AYUSH are also working on bringing Ayurveda modules into higher education.
It's all about making holistic health a part of learning from school right through college.