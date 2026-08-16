Ayushman Bharat to launch in West Bengal as Ayushman Diwas

Big news for West Bengal: Ayushman Bharat, the central health insurance scheme, is set to launch in the state as Ayushman Diwas. This move means about six crore people now could get access to health-insurance coverage.

The launch event at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium will see Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel expected to be in attendance.