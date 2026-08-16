Ayushman Bharat to launch in West Bengal as Ayushman Diwas
Big news for West Bengal: Ayushman Bharat, the central health insurance scheme, is set to launch in the state as Ayushman Diwas. This move means about six crore people now could get access to health-insurance coverage.
The launch event at Kolkata's Netaji Indoor Stadium will see Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel expected to be in attendance.
Bengal families get ₹5L hospitalization cover
Up to ₹5 lakh annual coverage for secondary and tertiary hospitalization for each family will cover medicines, even pre-existing illnesses, and diagnostic tests are included.
You can use this benefit at 1,930 hospitals across Bengal (both government and private), plus more than 40,000 hospitals nationwide if you're traveling or working outside the state.
For a smooth switch from old schemes, there'll be a three-month overlap, so no one misses out on care.