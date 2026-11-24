Azim arrested for killing sister-in-law Niaz Bano and grandson Afnan
A man named Azim has been caught for killing his sister-in-law, Niaz Bano, and her eight-year-old grandson Afnan in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.
The tragedy happened in Kanha Nagla village after Bano reportedly turned down Azim's unwanted advances.
Ankita Sharma announces 50,000 rupees reward
After an 11-day search, police arrested Azim after an investigation involving several police teams.
Senior police officer Ankita Sharma confirmed the double murder had been solved and announced a 50,000 rupees reward for the team that cracked the case.