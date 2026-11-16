B. Vikhram files NTCA complaint over minister entering tiger habitats
A complaint has sought an independent investigation by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) after B. Vikhram, a volunteer from We The Leaders Foundation, filed it.
The complaint also questions whether the minister entered sensitive tiger habitats without proper clearance and possibly disturbed wildlife.
Complaint cites India's Wildlife Act breaches
The complaint points to possible breaches of India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and worries that revealing specific habitat locations could put tigers at risk.
NTCA guidelines call for strict protection of these areas, no matter who visits.
The group has asked for an independent probe to make sure conservation rules are followed fairly, so everyone plays by the same rules when it comes to protecting wildlife.