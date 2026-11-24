Baba Ramdev calls Dhirendra Krishna Shastri 'hypocrite' over exorcism darbars
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has publicly criticized preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, calling him a "hypocrite" and "crazy" after Shastri made controversial comments about Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.
Ramdev also accused Shastri's ghost-exorcising darbars of taking advantage of people, especially women, saying, "an atmosphere of spirit possession is created in front of people through certain gestures, disheveled hair and jerking movements, after which water is sprinkled and the problem is claimed to be solved."
Ramdev urges decorum amid apology calls
Ramdev's comments come as many are demanding an apology from Shastri for his statements.
Speaking at a recent event, Ramdev emphasized the need for respect and discipline when discussing religion: "I am saying this deliberately; do not speak such things. Nobody in society has the right to say petty things. There is decorum, discipline and protocol for everything," he said.