Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has publicly criticized preacher Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, calling him a "hypocrite" and "crazy" after Shastri made controversial comments about Hindu deities Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

Ramdev also accused Shastri's ghost-exorcising darbars of taking advantage of people, especially women, saying, "an atmosphere of spirit possession is created in front of people through certain gestures, disheveled hair and jerking movements, after which water is sprinkled and the problem is claimed to be solved."