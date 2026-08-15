Baba Ramdev demands school fixes amid exam paper leaks
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev is calling for urgent fixes in India's education system, pointing out how many small schools still lack basics like teachers, electricity, water, and toilets.
He connected these problems to children leaving small schools because they have no teachers, no electricity, no water, no toilets, and called out the recent exam paper leaks that led to youth protests and even the education minister's resignation.
Baba Ramdev warns of recruitment corruption
Ramdev also accused government job recruitment of being riddled with favoritism and bribery, warning that protests could follow if things don't change.
His demands match up with the Cockroach Janta Party's School Thik Karo campaign, which pushes for better school infrastructure.
CJP founder Dipke urged everyone to demand accountability from leaders, saying it's frustrating that after 79 years of independence, government schools are still neglected.