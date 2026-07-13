'All our ancestors were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics': Ramdev draws criticism
What's the story
Yoga guru Ramdev has sparked a controversy with his comments on the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra." Speaking at an event, the 60-year-old guru said no one needs to fear the idea of a Hindu Rashtra. "Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same....The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us," Ramdev said, recalling his visit to an Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh in 2009.
Ramev
'Keep your character like that of your ancestors'
He also addressed concerns of minorities like Muslims and Christians about where they would go if a Hindu Rashtra were established.
"I say that Muslims should embrace the traditions of their ancestors. One who does not stand by his own forefathers cannot stand by anyone. Follow the teachings of your ancestors and the sages. Keep a beard, shave your moustache, wear whatever clothes you wish, but keep your character like that of your ancestors..." he said.
Twitter Post
We all have Sanatani Hindu ancestors, says Ramdev
Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev says, "...Our religions may be different, but our ancestors are the same. As we entered through the gate, it was written there, and it is written here as well, that no one needs to fear the idea of a Hindu Rashtra. We all have Sanatani Hindu… pic.twitter.com/64dNOfEtWt— IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026
Backlash
Congress leader asks why divide if all are Sanatani
Ramdev's comments have drawn sharp criticism from several quarters.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned, "If everyone is Sanatani, then why are attempts being made to create so many divisions?"
Waris Pathan, national spokesperson of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), emphasized this country runs on the Constitution and will continue to do so.
"We abide by the law and express our views within the framework of the Constitution...Speak within the confines of the Constitution. Stop spreading hatred," he said.
Political response
Ramdev should focus on national issues: SP leader
Meanwhile, Fakhrul Hasan Chaand, a leader of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, accused Ramdev of distracting people from pressing national issues.
He said, "I advise people like Baba Ramdev not to divert the public's minds from the issues of the country."
"The BJP has brought forward people who will discuss 'Hindu rashtra'... The country will not divert from its issues."