Bablu Rathore dragged over 2km by friend in Hardoi

Police have detained the accused, Vimlesh Rathore, while Bablu is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The trouble started when Vimlesh asked Bablu to join him for a payment collection trip; when the two later reached Bablu's in-laws' house in Pihani, Bablu didn't return home that night.

His family got worried and later found him hurt on the roadside.

Police are investigating what led to this shocking incident and have started legal action against Vimlesh.