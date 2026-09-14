Baby orangutan at Nandankanan Zoo quarantined with fever, condition stable
India
A baby orangutan at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar has been put in quarantine since September 8, and came down with a stubborn fever since September 13.
Veterinarians say the little one's condition is stable for now, and thankfully, the other four baby orangutans are healthy.
Odisha forms panel, police probe smuggling
To keep things safe, the Odisha government set up a five-member technical committee and gave the orangutans extra care: think mosquito nets and temperature control.
Meanwhile, police and wildlife officials are also looking into possible international smuggling linked to these animals.
So it's not just about health; they're tackling bigger issues too.