'Badhta Chal...'—Divyang student's song moves PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026
A divyang student's heartfelt performance of "Badhta chal tu badhta chal" left PM Modi and everyone in the audience genuinely moved during this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha.
The moment quickly gained attention online after being shared on Modi's YouTube channel, adding to the buzz around an event that brought together more than 6.7 crore students, teachers, and parents from all over India.
Why does this matter?
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha was bigger than ever—with record participation from students in cities like Delhi, Coimbatore, Raipur, and more.
PM Modi didn't just listen; he connected with students on topics like exam stress, mental health and self-confidence.
His main message: believe in yourself and keep moving forward—something that really came alive through the student's inspiring song.
For anyone facing exams or pressure right now, it was a reminder that you're not alone and your voice matters.