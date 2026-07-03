Badrinath donation misuse allegations prompt inquiry after Ayodhya's Ram temple
India
After Ayodhya's Ram Temple faced donation misuse allegations, Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple is now under similar scrutiny.
Bhairav Sena accused a temple committee employee of mishandling donations during a morning window on July 2 and filed a formal complaint asking for swift action.
Hemant Dwivedi forms inquiry, checks CCTV
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi has set up an inquiry team to look into the claims and clarified the accused is just a regular staff member.
The committee is checking CCTV footage and has issued notices to involved employees.
Dwivedi assured that if any wrongdoing is found, strict steps will be taken to keep trust intact.