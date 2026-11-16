Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand closes Monday night at 9:37pm.

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is shutting its doors for the winter Monday night at 9:37pm wrapping up this year's Char Dham Yatra.

The closing, called Kapaat Mangalam, features traditional rituals and a floral send-off for Lord Badri Vishal.

But if you're still hoping to offer prayers, don't worry, worship continues through winter at Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath.