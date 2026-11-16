Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand closes Monday night at 9:37pm.
Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand is shutting its doors for the winter Monday night at 9:37pm wrapping up this year's Char Dham Yatra.
The closing, called Kapaat Mangalam, features traditional rituals and a floral send-off for Lord Badri Vishal.
But if you're still hoping to offer prayers, don't worry, worship continues through winter at Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath.
About 23.5L pilgrims visited Badrinath
This season saw a huge turnout: about 2.35 million people visited Badrinath alone, and nearly 6.5 million made the Char Dham journey overall.
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi from the temple committee thanked everyone who made it possible, calling it a truly memorable yatra season.