Bagalkot's Rajkumar Yaragal suspended after daughter paid ₹70K without working
India
Dr. Rajkumar Yaragal, who led the health department in Bagalkot, Karnataka, has been suspended after he allegedly used his position to get his daughter, Dr. Ankita Yaragal, a government job at a Namma Clinic, even though she was still a student.
She ended up getting paid over ₹70,000 without actually working there.
Probe flags absences, salary recovery possible
The suspension came after an investigation flagged not just this hiring but also Dr. Rajkumar's frequent absences and delays at work, breaking state service rules.
Officials warned that the salary or honorarium paid during the alleged unauthorized dual engagement could be recovered as per rules, and might involve medical authorities to look into her role too.