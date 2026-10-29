Baghalati dam release floods Ichchapuram Loddaputti Korigam, disrupts NH-16 traffic
India
Flash floods have hit villages along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, especially Ichchapuram, Loddaputti, and Korigam.
The sudden surge came after water was released from Odisha's Baghalati Dam, causing the Bahuda River to overflow and bringing traffic on the National Highway-16 highway connecting Chennai and Kolkata to be disrupted.
Evacuations underway, relief teams on site
Many locals were caught off guard by rising waters, leading to power cuts and internet blackouts. Evacuations began, but were tricky at night.
Relief teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and Indian Red Cross Society, are on site with food, boats, and medical help.
Officials say water levels are dropping now, so things should get back to normal soon.